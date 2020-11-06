American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses How a Self-Directed Roth IRA Helps in Difficult Economic Times

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / For many retirement investors, the Roth IRA is a tool for setting and forgetting. Because the Roth IRA allows investors to make after-tax contributions-which then are not taxed when they are taken as distributions-they can be tremendously flexible tools for retirement. But how might a Self-Directed Roth IRA help in difficult economic times? That is the question posed at the most recent blog at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina.

At the post, American IRA tackled how a Self-Directed Roth IRA works. They noted that it is the same as any other type of Roth IRA, except there are more options. That means that a Self-Directed Roth IRA follows the same rules as other Roth IRAs, including contribution limits. But with Self-Direction, a retirement investor has access to nontraditional retirement assets that offer a greater range of diversity outside of the traditional retirement assets of stock funds and bonds.

The post points out that there is some flexibility with Roth IRAs in that contributions already made to the Roth IRAs-after-tax contributions-can be withdrawn with ease. This makes the Roth IRA a capable "emergency fund of last resort" for people who have to turn to it during dire economic times. While American IRA is not a financial advisor and does not advise clients to make that specific distinction, it is one potential benefit of the Roth IRA worth noting.

"The Roth IRA is a powerful thing," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "And this post really highlights what a unique kind of account it is. Investors may know that they can invest after-tax dollars, but they do not always consider the implications of that. The Roth IRA is one of the top choices for investors who are looking to maximize as much money as they can possibly have in retirement."

