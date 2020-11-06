

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage (SMT.L) reported higher returns for the six-months period, reflecting strong gains on investment.



The company reported 6-month net return on ordinary activities after taxation of £6.35 billion compared to £268.5 million last year. Net return per ordinary share surged to 433.84p from the previous year's 18.11p.



Total gains on investment soared to £6.37 billion from £289.9 million reported in the prior year period.



