SThree (STEM) SThree: Transfer of shares held in treasury 06-Nov-2020 / 08:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 5 November 2020 SThree plc Transfer of shares held in treasury SThree plc (the "Company") announces that today, it transferred 14,006 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") from treasury to be used to satisfy commitments under the Group's share plan/tracker share arrangements. Following this transfer the Company holds 35,767 Ordinary Shares in treasury and the Company's issued share capital is 132,923,225 Ordinary Shares. Kirsty Mulholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: POS TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 87334 EQS News ID: 1146054 End of Announcement EQS News Service

