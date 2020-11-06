

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French trade deficit narrowed in September as growth in exports far exceeded the rise in imports, data from customs office showed on Friday.



The trade deficit declined to a five-month low of EUR 5.75 billion from EUR 7.7 billion in August. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 5.11 billion.



On a monthly basis, exports advanced 6.2 percent and imports gained 0.6 percent in September.



Year-on-year, exports and imports were down 14.4 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.



