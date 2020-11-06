

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) reported Friday that its second-quarter attributable net income grew to 530.41 billion yen from 470.53 billion yen last year. Earnings per share grew to 187.12 yen from 166.68 yen a year ago.



Operating income climbed to 658.61 billion yen from 506.06 billion yen last year.



Total sales revenues were 7.64 trillion yen, up from 6.77 trillion yen in the prior year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company now expects attributable net income of 1.42 trillion yen or 508 yen per share, down 30.3 percent from last year.



Further, the company now expects operating income of 1.30 trillion yen and sales revenues of 26 trillion yen. The outlook represents a 45.8 percent decline in operating income and 12.9 percent decline in sales revenues from last year.



The company previously expected full-year attributable net income of 730 billion yen or 261.15 yen per share, operating income of 500 billion yen and sales revenues of 24 trillion yen.



In Japan, Toyota shares were trading at 7,019 yen, up 0.50 percent.



