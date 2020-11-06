

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) said the company plans to accelerate sales growth and improve the adjusted EBITA margin to high-teens by 2025. The company targets to deliver approximately 10% adjusted earnings per share growth annually.



Abhijit Bhattacharya, CFO of Royal Philips, said: 'Our productivity initiatives will deliver additional cumulative net savings of 2 billion euros by 2025. A strong cash conversion of over 90%, combined with the efficiency of our balance sheet, will drive the planned free cash flow generation of above 2 billion euros by 2025.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PHILIPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de