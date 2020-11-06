HusCompagniet A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares is expected to be 20 November 2020. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that HusCompagniet A/S, inter alia, obtains a sufficient number of shares distributed to the public and a sufficient number of shareholders. Conditional admittance to trading Pursuant section "Withdrawal of the Offering" in the prospectus published by HusCompagniet A/S the Underwriting Agreement includes provisions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until completion of the Offering. As a consequence trading in the company's shares will be conditional, which means that trading opens before all conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the offering is not completed. HusCompagniet A/S is to publish an announcement no later than 24 November 2020 confirming that the offering will be completed and hence no longer is a risk that the offering will be withdrawn. After this the company will be definitively admitted to trading and official listing. The result of the Offering is expected to be published no later than 20 November 2020 at 7:30 a.m. (CET). ISIN: DK0061412855 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: HusCompagniet -------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 20,000,000 shares (DKK 100,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 5 -------------------------------------------------------- Expected Segment: MID CAP -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HUSCO -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 207079 -------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes -------------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ------------------------------------------------------------ 40 Consumer Discretionary 4020 Consumer Products & Services ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=797946