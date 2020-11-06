Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 5 November 2020 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,018.74p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,019.63p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 16.7% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.3%. There are currently 88,823,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

6 November 2020