Ximen Mining: Why to Invest in GoldQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|10:35
|Ximen Mining: Why to Invest in Gold
|10:26
|Ximen Mining ist für 4 Wochen täglich 12-mal auf BNN Bloomberg TV zu sehen
|23.10.
|InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Ximen Mining's Report of Grab Sample Assays of 103 gpt Gold and 1,465 gpt Silver from Amelia Mine near Greenwood, BC - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com
|Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2020) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has announced assay results from prospecting and geological work done earlier...
|22.10.
|Ximen Mining says rock chip sample results from Amelia property in BC show significant gold and silver
|22.10.
|Ximen erhält Analyseergebnisse aus dem Konzessionsgebiet Amelia: 103 g/t Gold & 1.465 g/t Silber
| Vancouver, British Columbia, 22. Oktober 2020. Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FWB: 1XMA) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Ximen" - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/ximen-mining-corp/)...
|XIMEN MINING CORP
|0,328
|+4,83 %