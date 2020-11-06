

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks opened lower on Friday as uncertainty over the U.S. vote continued and investors kept an eye on siring Covid-19 infection on both sides of the Atlantic.



The United States has surpassed 100,000 new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row on Thursday.



France posted a record number of new virus cases and Italy also registered its highest ever daily tally as several European countries reintroduce lockdown measures.



Denmark is killing its large mink population after discovering a coronavirus mutation that can spread to humans.



The benchmark DAX dropped 56 points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,512 after climbing 2 percent in the previous session.



Insurer Allianz advanced 1.4 percent after it posted an unexpected 6 percent rise in Q3 net profit.



Internet services company United Internet fell 2.6 percent after cutting its full-year sales growth outlook.



Lighting manufacturer Osram Licht declined 1.3 percent after it reported a net loss in the fourth quarter.



In economic releases, German industrial production grew at a faster pace in September, data released by Destatis showed.



Industrial output climbed 1.6 percent on month, bigger than the 0.5 percent rise seen in August but slower than economists' forecast of 2.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 7.3 percent in September. However, this was slower than the 8.7 percent fall logged in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de