Freitag, 06.11.2020
Starkes Kaufsignal - Nicht nur der Chart spricht JETZT Bände!
WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
06.11.2020 | 10:52
BH Global Limited - Transparency Reporting

PR Newswire

London, November 6

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Transparency Reporting

6 November 2020

As an investor in Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund"), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 30 September 2020. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhglobal.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhglobal.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

© 2020 PR Newswire
