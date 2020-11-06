DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 5 November 2020, Linde plc filed a form 10-Q with the US Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC). It is available on the Linde plc website at https://lindeplc.gcs-web.com/static-files/b9b0cbff-2e09-4a61-8175-912739b5e732 (short URL: https://t1p.de/0vdh).
