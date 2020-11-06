USU Software is Europe's largest provider of IT and knowledge management software. Its focus on investing in R&D and international expansion has seen it achieve a robust growth track record, which continued into H120. It expects to continue to grow in H220 and be profitable. Beyond 2020, USU is in a strong position to capitalise on the increased pace of digitisation forced on companies by COVID-19.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
USU SOFTWARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de