The new paper notebooks market research from Technavio indicates Positive growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005027/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper Notebooks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the paper notebooks market. Download free report sample

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Launch of New Products," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio.

There is the extensive usage of paper notebooks in the education sector and there is a constant demand for these products from students. As a result, vendors are focusing on introducing different varieties of paper notebooks. For instance, ITC's Classmate has already launched pulse 3D notebooks that come with a 3-dimensional cover with a lenticular board. Similarly, Hamelin has also launched an innovative line of notebooks that are incorporated with an app that allows users to access their notes with smartphones. Moreover, vendors are also focusing on using various types of paper including bond paper, parchment paper, and Menken for manufacturing paper notebooks. The launch of new products, coupled with the emergence of new varieties of paper, will drive paper notebook market growth over the forecast period.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the paper notebooks market size to grow by USD 18.8 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Paper Notebooks Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The paper notebooks market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 7.50%.

End-users mostly prefer offline stores as they enable direct interaction between customers and retailers. These stores allow users to choose and compare from a wide range of products as per their requirements.

Moreover, the growth of the education sector led by the rising number of educational institutions and increasing student enrolment is driving the demand for paper notebooks. This in turn, will increase the number of departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and exclusive company-operated outlets, which drives the growth of the stationery products market.

Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the online distribution channel.

Regional Analysis

44% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The increased demand for paper notebooks from the education sector, various government offices, and organizations will significantly influence the growth of paper notebooks market size in the region.

China and Japan are the key markets for paper notebooks in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

The paper notebooks market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

The paper notebooks market is segmented by the Distribution channel (offline and online) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Exacompta Clairefontaine, Hallmark Licensing LLC, ITC Ltd., kikki.K Pty Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH Co. KG, Office Depot Inc., Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., and The Hamelin Group.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005027/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/