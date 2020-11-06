DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Further to the announcement on 4 November 2020 (the "4 November Announcement") by Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" and together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff"), SIHNV has been made aware of an administrative error in respect of the lender vote count received for the Consent Request referred to in the 4 November Announcement.
SIHNV has been informed by the respective Agents under the SEAG First Lien Facilities Agreement and under the SFHG 21/22 Facilities Agreement that a vote of one financial creditor was incorrectly recorded as a consent whereas it was in fact a rejection of the requests under the Consent Request.
The relevant vote is not material and does not change the overall effect of the approvals received. The final votes in respect of the Consent Request, adjusted to reflect the updated vote count, are set out below (with the variance from the vote levels reported in the 4 November Announcement also shown):
As a result of the update, SIHNV also notes:
- two financial creditors voted against the Consent Request;
- Steinhoff did not achieve the required support of 100% of the "SEAG Facility A1 Creditors" and the "SEAG Facility A2 Creditors" which in any event will be the subject of the proposed UK scheme of arrangement.
Further Information
Further information on the Proposed Settlement, including a Frequently Asked Questions document, is available on the following website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/settlement-litigation-claims.php.
On this website, claimants may submit their contact and claim details, inform Steinhoff of their intention to support the Proposed Settlement and register for updates. Alternatively, Steinhoff's investor relations team can be contacted by email at settlement@steinhoff.co.za.
As usual, further updates will be provided in due course as the Group continues with the implementation of the Proposed Settlement.
The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
Stellenbosch, South Africa
6 November 2020
06.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1146133
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1146133 06.11.2020