Listing of Circhem AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that Circhem AB, company registration number 556951-7427, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Circhem AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be December 9, 2020. As per today's date the company has a total of 9,741,568 shares. Ordinary shares Short name: CIRCHE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 12,790,348 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015193529 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 207212 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556951-7427 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------- 65 Utilities --------------- 6510 Utilities --------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.