

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Friday as Covid-19 infection rates continued to climb globally and the results of the U.S. presidential election are yet to be finalized.



Benchmark Brent crude fell 2.3 percent to $39.98 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 2.7 percent at 37.76.



The United States has surpassed 100,000 new coronavirus infections for the second day in a row on Thursday.



France posted a record number of new virus cases and Italy also registered its highest ever daily tally as several European countries reintroduce lockdown measures.



Denmark is killing its large mink population after discovering a coronavirus mutation that can spread to humans.



In the U.S. election, Democratic challenger Joe Biden gained more ground on President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, edging closer to winning the White House. The Trump team is pressing legal challenges in several states.



