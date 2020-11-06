

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):



-Earnings: -$333 million in Q3 vs. $210 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.50 in Q3 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $331 million or $0.42 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.43 per share -Revenue: $2.55 billion in Q3 vs. $2.63 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.32 to $1.42



