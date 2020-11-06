BH Global Limited - Share Conversion Request (Oct 2020)

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

October 2020 Share Conversion

06 November 2020

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 October 2020 Share Conversion Date:

4,897 USD Shares to be converted to GBP Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for October 2020 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 October 2020.

Company website : www.bhglobal.com

