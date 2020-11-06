

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $505 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $353 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.9% to $4.53 million from $3.17 million last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $505 Mln. vs. $353 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q3): $4.53 Mln vs. $3.17 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DISH NETWORK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de