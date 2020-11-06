NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 5 November 2020 were: 641.75p Capital only 646.87p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 126,270 ordinary shares on 4th November 2020, the Company has 84,294,732 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.