

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $242.5 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $431.1 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $376.8 million or $1.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $1.93 billion from $1.89 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $376.8 Mln. vs. $366.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.81 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.



