Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Nov-2020 / 12:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/11/2020) of GBP0.01m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/11/2020) of GBP25.79m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05/11/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 123.67p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 123.37p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 110.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (10.65%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 111.90p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.00p Premium to NAV (2.59%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 05/11/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 87399 EQS News ID: 1146175 End of Announcement EQS News Service

