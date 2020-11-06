

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.22 billion, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $1.53 billion, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.18 billion or $1.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $67.06 billion from $64.81 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.18 Bln. vs. $2.41 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.66 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q3): $67.06 Bln vs. $64.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.35 to $7.45



