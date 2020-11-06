Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 05-November-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 241.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 241.84p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 234.33p INCLUDING current year revenue 234.90p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---