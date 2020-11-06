Anzeige
Freitag, 06.11.2020
WKN: A2N5V8 ISIN: CA84651C1095 Ticker-Symbol: S12 
ACCESSWIRE
06.11.2020 | 13:08
Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Group Announces Details of Its Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

The Company Plans to Release Its Complete Financial Results for the Third Quarter on November 11, 2020, After Markets Close

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its Fiscal 2020 third-quarter results ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Conference Call Details
DATE: Thursday, November 12, 2020
TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1+ 844-602-0380 or International 1+ 862-298-0970
CONFERENCE ID: 38057
WEBCAST: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/38057

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc.
Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:
Dan Ardila
Chief Financial Officer
dardila@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336 x127

Media Inquiries:
Kim Samlall
Director, Marketing Communications
media@sparkpowercorp.com
905-829-3336 x185

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615062/Spark-Power-Group-Announces-Details-of-Its-Fiscal-2020-Third-Quarter-Results-Conference-Call

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
