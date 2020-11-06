Northern Lights Resources Corp.: Northern Lights Applies to Trade on OTCQB Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. (CSE:NLR)("Northern Lights" or "NLR") is pleased to announce that it has applied to list its common shares on the OTC Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a USA based trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group.

NLR also reports that it has filed a Form 211 with the governing US securities regulators (i.e. FINRA) to trade in the USA. The Company will provide further information once its common shares commence trading.

The OTCQB Markets is a premier marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time quote and market information for OTCQB listed companies at https://www.otcmarkets.com.



The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB Markets will provide additional equity and liquidity as well as increasing its visibility within the U.S. capital markets especially as the Company's two exploration projects, Secret Pass Gold Property and Medicine Springs are located in Arizona and Nevada. Northern Lights Resources continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange, "CSE" under its symbol "NLR".

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

