Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 652 internationalen Medien
Starkes Kaufsignal - Nicht nur der Chart spricht JETZT Bände!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
06.11.20
13:46 Uhr
9,890 Euro
-0,425
-4,12 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,9389,95014:06
9,9249,96814:04
PR Newswire
06.11.2020 | 13:16
270 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Costa Deliziosa Cruises to Greece Suspended

Costa Deliziosa Cruises To Greece Suspended Until December 26

Following the nationwide lockdown announced by the Greek government to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Deliziosa one-week cruises to Greece are paused from Nov. 7 to Dec. 26, 2020.

GENOA, Italy, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a result of the measures enacted by the Greek government in response to the number of coronavirus cases that impose restrictions on travel, Costa Cruises, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), today announced the temporarysuspension of Costa Deliziosa cruises to Greece.

Costa Deliziosa - which is offering one-week cruises calling at Trieste, Katakolon, Athens, Iraklion, Bari - will end her cruise currently underway on Nov. 7, in Trieste. The ship will then pause operations for seven weeks, canceling Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28, and Dec. 5, 12 and 19 cruises. The resumption of Costa Deliziosa operations is scheduled for Dec. 26 with an Italian itinerary to discover some of the most beautiful destinations of the Adriatic Sea and the eastern Mediterranean including Trieste, Bari, Brindisi and Catania. More destinations will be added in the coming weeks.

Costa Cruises' highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities its ships visit - and that commitment is reflected in the decision to temporarily pause Costa Deliziosa cruise operations in Greece.

The comprehensive health protocols developed by Costa Cruises in coordination with authorities and medical experts demonstrated that cruise travel with enhanced safety is possible, and since the restart on Sept. 6, Costa cruises have received a strong appreciation from guests on safety aspects.

Costa Cruises is informing guests booked on Costa Deliziosa's impacted voyages, providing them with the best offers available, in line with the relevant regulations.

Costa Smeralda, the second Costa ship currently in service, will continue her cruises dedicated to Italy as scheduled, observing the enhanced protocols introduced by the company.

CONTACT: Costa Cruises Press Office - tel. +39 010 5483523 / 010 5483068 - costapressoffice@costa.it; or Gabriele Baroni - Communication Director - cell +39 3497668013 - baroni@costa.it; or Rossella Carrara - V. P. External Relations & Sustainability Costa Group - cell 3497668005 - rossella.carrara@costa.it; or Davide Barbano - Media Relations Manager - cell 334 6525216 - barbano@costa.it www.costapresscenter.com

CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.