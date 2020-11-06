

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $185.7 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $189.8 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.97 billion from $2.96 billion last year.



Mylan N.V. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $185.7 Mln. vs. $189.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.36 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.97 Bln vs. $2.96 Bln last year.



