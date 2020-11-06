

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced positive results from a phase 3 investigational study evaluating the safety and efficacy of tofacitinib in adults with active ankylosing spondylitis. The study met its primary endpoint showing that at week 16, the percentage of patients achieving an ASAS20 response was significantly greater with tofacitinib versus placebo. The percentage of ASAS40 response was significantly greater with tofacitinib versus placebo, a key secondary endpoint of the study.



The FDA has accepted the company's application for the ankylosing spondylitis indication and the PDUFA goal date is in second quarter of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

