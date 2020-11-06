HANZA initiates development project with German KHS

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA Holding AB (publ), listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, has signed an agreement with the German company KHS for the development of a mechatronics system.

"We are proud to cooperate with KHS, which is a high-tech company with an exciting future. In addition, the project is in line with our strategy of increasing customer value and with Germany as a new and important customer market," says Erik Stenfors, CEO of HANZA.

The KHS GmbH Group has sales of more than SEK 13 billion and just over 5,000 employees. The company offers innovative and sustainable solutions for filling and packaging robots. KHS is headquartered in Dortmund and its customers are mainly in the beverage and food sectors. Furthermore, KHS has a position as a world-leading supplier in the development of PET containers.

"HANZA will also be a strategic manufacturing partner for KHS as they expand and gain new market shares," says Erik Stenfors.

HANZA is to do a complete product development of a mechatronics system that is also 100% compatible with previous versions. The deal shows the value of HANZA's concept of both developing products and offering complete manufacturing. HANZA's sales volume for the product to KHS depends on market developments, but is expected to exceed SEK 10 million annually.

The development project starts immediately, with the goal of having the new product ready during the first half of 2021.

