

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As his chances of securing re-election continues to fade with Joe Biden nearing 270 electoral votes, President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of allegations and claims, leaving the U.S. presidential election result in limbo.



Three days after the election, the Democratic candidate has secured 253 electoral seats. Trump is far behind with 214 votes.



The United States is awaiting results anxiously as counting of postal ballots in the remaining six key battleground states has reached the final stage. The picture is expected to become clear as elections officials provide updates later today.



All eyes are on Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.



Biden has a slender edge in Nevada and Arizona while Trump has lost advantage in Georgia and Pennsylvania, according to reports.



Trump is leading in North Carolina, and the race in Alaska remains too close to call.



In a stunning turn of events, Biden clinched a narrow lead for the first time in the once reliably Republican state of Georgia, where about 99 percent of the votes were counted. If Biden holds the lead, Georgia' 16 electoral votes will increase his total to 269, just 1 short of 270 required to win the presidency.



The race was tightening dramatically in Pennsylvania too, where Biden was trailing Trump by just 26,000 votes. Trump was leading by more than half a million votes before the postal ballots were taken for counting. Trump must win the 20 votes in Pennsylvania to stay alive in the race. Counting will be completed in these two states Friday.



In a White House speech Thursday night, Trump said votes counted after Election Day are illegal.



'We think there's going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof. And it's going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land,' he told reporters, indicating that he doesn't plan to concede defeat without a legal fight in the Supreme Court if he ends up losing the election. Trump posted a video of this news conference on Twitter.



Twitter flagged many of his tweets, including this video clip, with the remark, 'Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.'



Trump claimed that he easily won the Presidency of the United States with 'legal votes cast.' 'The observers were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be illegal votes. U.S. Supreme Court should decide,' he tweeted.



He then turned against the social media giant, saying, 'Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230.'



Trump accused Democrats of voting 'shenanigans,' and alleged 'tremendous corruption and fraud in the mail-in ballots.'



On the other side, in a brief speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden called for calm and patience until the last vote is counted. 'In America, the vote is sacred. It is how the people of this nation express their will,' the former vice president said.



In many states, mailed-in ballots, which reportedly favored Democrats, were counted after completing in-person votes that were cast on the Election Day, which tended to favor Republicans.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

