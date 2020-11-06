Invitation to Active Biotech's virtual capital markets day

Active Biotech AB (publ) (ticker: ACTI) hereby invites analysts, investors and media to its virtual Capital Markets Day on November 24, 2020. Focus of the day will be on the new direction for the company with emphasis on its fully owned assets tasquinimod and

laquinimod. Company management and international experts will present the current status and development plans for the project.

Live Q&A webcast

The virtual event consists of presentations from Active Biotech executives and international experts

followed by a live Q&A webcast. The presentations will be available on Active Biotech's website

www.activebiotech.com on November 24 at 08:00 CET.

The livestreamed Q&A webcast will take place on November 24 from 14:00-15:00 CET. A recording of the Q&A webcast will be published on Active Biotech's website after the event.

All presentations will be held in English.



Tasquinimod and laquinimod in focus

The Capital Markets Day will focus on the fully owned projects, tasquinimod, currently in an ongoing Phase 1b/2a trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma, and laquinimod, where the plan is to start a clinical proof-of-principle study in uveitis during next year.

Registration for the live Q&A



Participation for the live Q&A webcast can register by contacting Susanne Jönsson at

susanne.jonsson@activebiotech.com. Please confirm your participation no later than November 20, 2020.

More information about the Q&A session will follow on Active Biotech's website before the event.



For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO, +46 46 19 21 56, helen.tuvesson@activebiotech.com

Hans Kolam, CFO, +46 46 19 20 44, hans.kolam@activebiotech.com



About Active Biotech

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a Phase 1/2 clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase 1b/2a for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase 2a for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

