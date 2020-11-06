Anzeige
i3 Energy PLC Announces Commencement of Trading on Toronto Stock Exchange

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / i3 Energy plc ("i3" or the "Company")(AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE) is pleased to announce that, following the completion of the re-admission to trading on AIM of the enlarged group as set out in the announcement of 11th August 2020, the Company has today also commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol ITE. The Company's shares are now tradeable on AIM and TSX.

ENDS

CONTACT DETAILS:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Mirabaud Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 203 167 7221

Camarco

Georgia Edmonds, James Crothers

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/615088/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Commencement-of-Trading-on-Toronto-Stock-Exchange

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
