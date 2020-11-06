EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / i3 Energy plc ("i3" or the "Company")(AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE) is pleased to announce that, following the completion of the re-admission to trading on AIM of the enlarged group as set out in the announcement of 11th August 2020, the Company has today also commenced trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol ITE. The Company's shares are now tradeable on AIM and TSX.

ENDS

CONTACT DETAILS:

i3 Energy plc Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO) c/o Camarco Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331 WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker) James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000 Mirabaud Securities Limited (Joint Broker) Peter Krens Tel: +44 (0) 203 167 7221 Camarco Georgia Edmonds, James Crothers Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615088/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Commencement-of-Trading-on-Toronto-Stock-Exchange