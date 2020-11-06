Toward the Digitalization of Energy: Huawei Launches Smart Modular Data Center 5.0

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, 2020, at the Digital Power Summit 2020 event, Huawei launched its next generation Smart Modular Data Center 5.0.

Zhenfu Fei, President of Huawei Data Center Facility Domain, commented: "With the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT), increasing demands are placed on data centers, in turn driving their advancement as the cornerstones of the intelligent digital world."

"Huawei Smart Modular Data Center 5.0 uses AI to build next level data center intelligence, making full use of our proprietary smart lithium battery - SmartLi - to implement full lithium battery backup."

Huawei Smart Modular Data Center 5.0

The solution builds a smart and green data center based on SmartLi inside, a big screen visualizing the digital twin, and AI-Robot intelligent Operations and Maintenance (O&M).

Changing the game, with SmartLi inside, now any room can be a data center. Indeed, with far lower requirements placed on net height, Huawei Modular Data Center 5.0 has no need for a traditional raised floor design. Instead, air conditioner pipes and strong- and weak-current cables are routed from the top, meaning that equipment can be accommodated in ceiling heights as low as 2.6 m, far below the 3m minimum height required for a traditional data center.

Elsewhere, the SmartLi Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) has extremely low load-bearing requirements - falling below 1000 kg/m2 for Tier III and Tier IV data centers in TIA-942 - meaning that the power supply system and Information Technology (IT) devices can be deployed in the same room, sharing the same space.

Doing away with the need for a separate power room, this high-density solution slashes the space needed for the lithium batteries by 75%, compared with lead-acid alternatives, meaning more revenue-generating IT cabinets can be deployed instead.

Finally, flexible capacity expansion becomes possible, with the Huawei Smart Modular Data Center 5.0 Solution - with SmartLi inside - offering a fully modular backup power supply. This brings into reality a truly modular system, from the power module to the battery module, where enterprises only pay for what they need now, significantly reducing Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), simply expanding when the need arises.

Simply put, the solution accommodates all budgets, dramatically reducing the size of the initial investment required.

Intelligence is visualized, making O&M more reliable, efficient, and simple.

Huawei Smart Modular Data Center 5.0 uses a 43-inch local touch screen to integrate Information & Communication Technology (ICT), AI algorithms, intelligent communications, and infrastructure. Digital twinning is implemented for physical modular data centers and intelligent i3 features - iPower, iCooling, and iManager - are also accommodated on the local smart screen:



iPower: Visualized data center power distribution links, key modules to systems, and predictive maintenance.

iCooling: Visualized cooling links and AI cooling energy efficiency optimization boost Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) by 8%, to 15%.

iManager: Global data center visualization, diagnosis, and optimization reduce O&M costs by 35%.

In addition, facial recognition can be used to enable the access control function and log in to the management system, reinforcing security. The goal is to present intelligence, clearly and intuitively, accelerating O&M and, ultimately, bringing down costs.

Huawei's Smart Modular Data Center 5.0 Solution marks a step forward on Huawei's journey to promote and lead energy digitalization, building a greener and more intelligent world. Huawei Digital Power will continue to innovate and integrate ICT, AI algorithms, intelligent communications, and infrastructure to enable the automated driving of data centers, harnessing intelligence to create real-world value for customers.

