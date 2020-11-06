Smith-Midland Corporation: Ferguson Enterprises HQ3, Another Winning SlenderWall Project For Smith-Midland

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID)

Rising above the fountained lake at the City Center at Oyster Point, Newport News, VA, the new Ferguson Enterprises HQ3 is reminiscent of a grand ship sailing out of Hampton Roads. This past week the ABC of Central Virginia (Associated Builders and Contractors) presented an Excellence in Construction Award for Specialty Concrete to Smith-Midland for their work on the project.

Ferguson Enterprises is the nation's premier wholesale plumbing supply corporation, with over 27,000 associates and $18B in revenues. The 260,000 sq. ft., eight-story building, will house Ferguson's corporate training and development center and various corporate departments.

Smith-Midland provided general contractor, W.M. Jordan, with 28,000 sq. ft. of their premier architectural precast concrete cladding panels, SlenderWall, in a mixture of gray and white acid-etched finishes for the project. The panels were specified with factory-applied closed cell foam insulation providing a R-24 thermal rating.

The Clark Nexen designed campus also included an array of other Smith-Midland designed precast concrete products: 6,500 sq. ft. of matching traditional architectural precast panels; multiple custom column covers; and 33 uniquely designed charcoal gray landscape benches. The ABC award recognized Smith-Midland's ability to provide multiple integrated solutions, meeting the exacting needs of the owner and the entire construction team.

Ferguson HQ3 is the second project Smith-Midland has teamed with W.M. Jordan and Clark-Nexen on this year. The 24-story Harbor's Edge Tower in Norfolk, VA is currently under construction.

About SlenderWall

