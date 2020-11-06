Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

NEW YORK -- Church Pension Group to Host Virtual Conversation on Sustainable Investing Source: The Church Pension Group

TORONTO -- Facedrive Foods Launches Mobile App Fully Integrating Food Hwy and Foodora Assets Source: Facedrive Inc

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Team Members Clear More Than 400,000 Pieces of Litter From Communities Around the World Source: Berry Global Group, Inc.

GUATEMALA CITY -- AgroAmerica Supports the Conservation of Scarlet Macaws in the Mayan Biosphere of Guatemala Source: AgroAmérica

PARIS -- Following the Creation of the "France Relance" Label, Green Finance Shares Its Thoughts on the Matter Source: Green Finance

NEW YORK -- The Estée Lauder Companies Reaches Milestone Climate Goals Net Zero, RE100 and Sets New Science-Based Targets Source: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

NEW YORK -- Citi Selected as Financial Advisor to Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance's COVAX Facility Source: Citigroup Inc.

NEW YORK -- Voya Honors Hiawassee, Georgia Teacher with First-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- CRC Releases 2019 Sustainability Report Detailing Sustainability Goals, Progress and Industry ESG Leadership Source: California Resources Corporation

BILLERICA, Mass. -- Entegris Announces 2030 Goals Driving New Corporate Social Responsibility Program Source: Entegris, Inc.

NEW YORK -- SecurePay From OLB Group Simplifies SMB Billing Through QuickBooks Connection Source: The OLB Group, Inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- CF Industries Announces Commitment to Clean Energy Economy Source: CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- ESG Analytics Announces Launch of Next Generation ESG Platform. Source: ESG Data Services Inc

NEW YORK -- Voya Honors Ogdensburg Teachers with Third-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

MIAMI -- World Fuel Services Corporation Publishes its Sustainability Report for 2019 Source: World Fuel Services Corporation

NEW YORK -- Voya Honors Hartsburg Teacher with Second-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award Source: Voya Financial, Inc.

NEW YORK -- Citizen Pledges 1% of All U.S. Website Sales to Environmental Causes Source: Citizen

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- Elanco Releases Healthy Purpose 2030 Sustainability Commitments to Improve Health of Animals, People and Planet Source: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

BOSTON -- Gillette Global Survey Reveals Men Are More Focused on Sustainability as Result of COVID-19 Source: Procter Gamble

GREENWICH, Conn. -- Interactive Brokers Launches Innovative Sustainable Investing Tool Source: Interactive Brokers Group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Great Western Bank Recognizes Local Heroes Through Great Gifts of Gratitude Source: Great Western Bank

