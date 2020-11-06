EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): Interim Report/9 Month figures
RELEASE
November 6, 2020
Moscow
Mosenergo Releases 9m 2020 IFRS Results
Mosenergo releases unaudited consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 9 months ended September 30, 2020.
(1) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization"
PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 9M 2020 decreased by 8.4% year-on-year, down to RUR 122,108 mn. The reason for the decrease was lower revenue from electricity and heat sales (-16.2% and -4.5%, correspondingly). The operating performance decline resulted from unusually warm weather in 1q 2020 and decreased electricity consumption on the back of COVID-19 impact.
Operating costs for 9M 2020 decreased year-on-year by 3.4% down to RUR 116,803 mn.
EBITDA amounted to RUR 21,264 mn (-18.9% year-on-year).
Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 9M 2020 decreased by 57.7%, down to RUR 5,344 mn.
MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT
06-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PJSC Mosenergo
|Vernadskogo prospect, 101 bld. 3
|119526 Moscow
|Russia
|Phone:
|+7 495 957 1 957
|Fax:
|+7 495 957 32 00
|E-mail:
|mosenergo@mosenergo.ru
|Internet:
|www.mosenergo.ru
|ISIN:
|US0373763087, RU0008958863
|WKN:
|899416
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; London, Moscow
|EQS News ID:
|1146210
|End of Announcement
|EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service
1146210 06-Nov-2020 CET/CEST