RELEASE

November 6, 2020

Moscow

Mosenergo Releases 9m 2020 IFRS Results

Mosenergo releases unaudited consolidated interim abbreviated financial statements (prepared in accordance with IFRS) for the 9 months ended September 30, 2020.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Key Figures, (mn RUR) 9M 2019 9M 2020 Change Revenue 133,378 122,108 -8.4% Operating Costs (120,895) (116,803) -3.4% EBITDA(1) 26,225 21,264 -18.9% Depreciation and Amortization (13,551) (17,203) +27.0% Operating Profit 12,674 4,061 -68.0% Profit for the Period 12,624 5,344 -57.7%

(1) Calculated as "Operating Profit + Depreciation and Amortization"

PJSC "Mosenergo" and subsidiaries (Mosenergo Group) revenue for 9M 2020 decreased by 8.4% year-on-year, down to RUR 122,108 mn. The reason for the decrease was lower revenue from electricity and heat sales (-16.2% and -4.5%, correspondingly). The operating performance decline resulted from unusually warm weather in 1q 2020 and decreased electricity consumption on the back of COVID-19 impact.

Operating costs for 9M 2020 decreased year-on-year by 3.4% down to RUR 116,803 mn.

EBITDA amounted to RUR 21,264 mn (-18.9% year-on-year).

Mosenergo Group IFRS profit for 9M 2020 decreased by 57.7%, down to RUR 5,344 mn.

MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT