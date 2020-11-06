

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The markets might be reacting to the U.S. Presidential election results as Biden is heading ahead of Trump.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading in negative.



As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 187.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 31.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 138.25 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Thursday firmly in positive territory but off their highs of the session. The Dow jumped 542.58 points or 2 percent to 28,390.24, the Nasdaq spiked 300.15 points or 2.6 percent to 11,890.93 and the S&P 500 surged up 67.01 points or 2 percent to 3,510.45.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 575,000, down from 661,000 in the previous month.



The Commerce Department's Wholesale Inventories for September will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be revealed at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 382 and the U.S. Rig Count was 296.



The Fed Consumer Credit for September will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for an increase of $7.9 billion, while it was down $7.2 billion in the prior month.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday. Chinese shares fell slightly. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 7.97 points, or 0.24 percent, to 3,312.16, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally higher at 25,712.97.



Japanese shares hit a 29-year high. The Nikkei average jumped 219.95 points, or 0.91 percent, to 24,325.23, marking the highest level since November 1991. The broader Topix index closed 0.52 percent higher at 1,658.49.



Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 50.60 points, or 0.82 percent, to 6,190.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 51 points, or 0.80 percent, at 6,395.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 159.54 points or 3.37 percent. The German DAX is losing 141.90 points or 1.13 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is losing 12.55 points or 0.21 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is sliding 31.31 points or 0.30 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.90 percent.



