Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from November 9, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2102 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2021-02-17 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2021-02-17 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0015194378 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2102 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB