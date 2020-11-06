

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, the Labor Department will release U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for October.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. while it fell against the euro and the franc, it was steady against the pound and the yen.



The greenback was worth 103.27 against the yen, 0.8995 against the franc, 1.1878 against the euro and 1.3127 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



