The "Europe Allergy Immunotherapies Market Forecast to 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Treatment; Allergy Type; Distribution Channel, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe allergy immunotherapies market was valued at US$ 544.14 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,228.14 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2027.

The increasing prevalence of allergic disorders and technological advancements in sublingual dosage formulations are the key factors fueling the Europe allergy immunotherapies market growth.

Allergen immunotherapy is a medical treatment useful for environmental allergies, insect bite allergies, and asthma. Allergic disorders are among the most common problems examined by primary care physicians and paediatricians; according to the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC), 20% of children in the European countries suffer from hay fever. The Europe allergy immunotherapy market is anticipated witness consistent growth in the coming years owing to increasing government expenditures on the healthcare sector for research and development in European countries. Additionally, high awareness regarding allergies and treatments available for the same, and increasing need for advanced treatments further pose lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

The Europe allergy immunotherapies market, based on treatment, is segmented into subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) and sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). In 2019, the SCIT segment held a larger share of the market. However, the SLIT segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The Europe allergy immunotherapies market, based on allergy type, was segmented into allergic rhinitis, asthma, food allergy, venom allergy, and others. The allergic rhinitis segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Moreover, the market for this segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during 2020-2027.

The Europe allergy immunotherapies market, based on distribution channel, is segmented into, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. In 2019, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Allergic Disorders

Technological Advancements in Sublingual Dosage Formulations

Restraint

Drawbacks Associated with the Use of Allergy Immunotherapy

Regulatory Variations Across Region

Restricted Healthcare Expenditure

Opportunities

Technological and Research Breakthrough in Healthcare System

Future Trends

Increasing SLIT Segment in Allergy Immunotherapy

Company Profiles

ALK-Abello A/S

LETIPharma

Stallergenes Greer

HAL Allergy B.V.

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Anergis

DBV Technologies

Dermapharm Holding

Allergy Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/epatjt

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005371/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900