PALAZZO DOGLIO: World Travel Awards: Palazzo Doglio is the Best New Hotel in Europe

ROME, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palazzo Doglio has been announced as winner of the prestigious "Europe's Leading New Hotel", one of the coveted prizes announced on Monday by the organization of the World Travel Awards, that have been awarding the excellence of the international tourism industry since 1993.



The award "Best new hotel in Europe" to Palazzo Doglio, inaugurated last February, is a recognition towards the great commitment of the team formed largely by professionals with a 'Forte Village' background, under the guidance of the General Manager Dino Mitidieri. In less than a year they have been able to bring out the best of their hospitality know-how to this new and ambitious project.

The venture was also made possible thanks to the vision and entrepreneurial courage of the shareholders who saw the Sardinian capital as a hidden treasure of Italy, a vital stepping stone towards to the upgrade of the surrounding area and the city's international appeal.

Palazzo Doglio is a place where the different worlds of hôtellerie, haute cuisine, shopping, wellness and high-end real estate come together in perfect harmony, and has become in fact the most prestigious address in Cagliari.

Among the many unique events organized in 2020, the calendar of the "Notti Stellate" (Starry Nights) at the hotel's Osteria del Forte restaurant, which saw the Executive Chef Alessandro Cocco pair with some of the most renowned Michelin-starred chefs such as Andrea Berton, Massimiliano Mascia and Fabio Pisani, defined as the "most starred restaurant in Sardinia" by national press.

The "Cantine alla Corte" evenings welcomed among the most Sardinian wineries for ad-hoc dinners, enhancing the uniqueness of the local wines.

Lastly, "Musica a Corte" concerts, where the hotel courtyard transformed into an elegant open-air theater in the heart of the city.

The strong attachment to its region is also witnessed by the strong social commitment to the local branch of AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research in Italy and other local charity projects, as well as a larger project of urban development in agreement with the local authorities.

www.palazzodoglio.com

Raffaella Zedda - PR Coordinator

335 1401206

press@palazzodoglio.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/700523a4-7076-4e64-8d1d-239a3fe5f3f8