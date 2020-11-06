Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.11.2020
Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Bid procedure 13 November 2020

BondsGovernment bond SGB 1060 (SE0009496367) 2028-05-12
Government bond SGB 1062 (SE0013935319) 2031-05-12



Bid dateFriday 13 November 2020
Bid times0900-1000 hours (CET) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1060
SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1062



Maximum volume SEK 3,0 billion

Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1060
A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1062
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 1010 hours (CET) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment dateTuesday 17 November 2020
Delivery of BondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 6 November 2020

