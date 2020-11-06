DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Aquis Stock Exchange 06-Nov-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company will be withdrawn from AQSE Growth Market with effect from close of business today, 06/11/2020. European Lithium Ltd Symbol: EUR ISIN: AU000000EUR7 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11

November 06, 2020 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)