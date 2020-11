Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the provisions of article L. 233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or "AMF") charter ADOCIA SA (Paris:ADOC), a French société anonyme (corporation), 115, avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, releases its total number of outstanding shares as well as its voting rights as of October 31, 2020.

Month Date Total number of

outstanding shares Total number of

theoretical voting

rights (1) Total number of

exercisable voting

rights (2) October 10/31/2020 6 977 854 9 747 767 9 707 614

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross" voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or" net" voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares with suspended voting rights, in this case, shares held by the Company in the context of a liquidity agreement.

About ADOCIA

ADOCIA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, ADOCIA's portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring four clinical-stage products. ADOCIA aims to expand its portfolio towards the treatment of other metabolic diseases and their comorbidities. The proprietary BioChaperonetechnological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. ADOCIA customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application.

ADOCIA's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for prandial treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo) and one combination of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide M1Pram (ADO09). The clinical pipeline also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia.

ADOCIA preclinical pipeline includes three products: a combination of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide (BioChaperone LisPram), a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone Glargine GLP-1) for the treatment of diabetes and a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist (BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1) for the treatment of obesity.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning ADOCIA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that ADOCIA considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Reference Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 22, 2020 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com) and to the development of economic conditions financial markets and the markets in which ADOCIA operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of ADOCIA to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy ADOCIA shares in any jurisdiction.

