AGROGENERATION: General Meeting to be held behind closes doors on November 26, 2020 - Transfer of the Company's registered office



Paris, November 6th, 2020







Amid the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic and in line with government measures to slow the spread of the virus, the Company's General Meeting will be held on November 26, 2020 behind closed doors. This means that shareholders and other persons entitled to attend will not be present, whether in person or via conference call or videoconference.

Given that shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting or be physically represented, the Company has invited shareholders to vote by post or grant proxy to the Chairman, using the corresponding form which may be downloaded from the Company website (https://agrogeneration.com/fr/agmegm/2020).

The Company would like to remind shareholders that the meeting notice published in the BALO legal notices gazette on October 19, 2020 (no. 126) sets out the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main arrangements for participation and voting at this meeting. The meeting invitation and all useful information concerning this General Meeting may be found on the Company website: https://agrogeneration.com/fr/agmegm/2020.

In addition, the Company informs you that by decision taken on 2 October 2020, the Board of directors decided to transfer the Company's registered office from the 3, rue de la Pompe, 75116 Paris, to the following address: 19, Boulevard Malesherbes 75008 Paris. The transfer of the Company's registered office will be submitted to the next Company's General Meeting to be held on November 26, 2020 for ratification.





About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a large-scale producer of grain and oilseed. The company's core business is grains and oil commodity crop farming, operating near 60,000 hectares of high quality agricultural lands in the East of Ukraine.

