Michelle Kam Provides Guide for Purchasing Pre-Construction Homes in Toronto

In a Recent Article, Michelle Kam, a Real Estate Broker, Offered Her Insight Into Buying a Pre-Construction Home in Toronto's Booming Real Estate Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2020 / Michelle Kam recently shared a guide for those planning to purchase a pre-construction home in Toronto through the publication Prague Post. With many years of experience selling pre-construction homes in Toronto, she is very familiar with both the advantages and disadvantages and the process it entails.

Michelle Kam has more than 15 years of experience in the real estate industry. She founded City Accord Realty Inc. Brokerage, which she ran for more than 10 years, before moving on to work with the acclaimed Re/Max brand.

Ms. Kam explained that many people opt to purchase pre-construction homes because of the many benefits they offer. Buyers are often able to customize their homes without incurring renovation costs and they end up with a brand-new home that is ready to move into right away and should not require any additional work or maintenance for years to come.

However, there are also disadvantages to purchasing a pre-construction home, notes Michelle Kam. For example, the overall cost of a brand-new home will most likely be more than an older home in the same area and there is a possibility of delays in completion. Other considerations include added costs like closing fees and taxes. But, Kam also notes that an experienced real estate agent and mortgage broker will be able to navigate many of these challenges for you.

In the article, Michelle Kam also provided an overview of the process of purchasing a pre-construction home, which includes different aspects like negotiations, signing, securing financing during the "cool-down" period, finalizing agreements, conducting inspections, and more.

For more information, visit http://www.michelle-kam.com/.

About Michelle Kam

Michelle Kam is a Toronto based real estate broker with more than 15 years of experience. She is an honours graduate of York University. She began her career with Re/Max and specialized in high-end, million-dollar properties in the resale market. Eventually, she carved a niche for herself in high-volume sales and learned to navigate the pre-sale market. She founded her own brokerage, City Accord Realty Inc., which she ran for more than 10 years. In 2016, she formed Re/Max City Accord Realty Inc., a brokerage. Michelle Kam continues to specialize in selling pre-construction homes and condos across Toronto.

