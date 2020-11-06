Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2020) - Golden Independence (CSE: IGLD) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded its land position at its flagship Independence gold project in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

The Company has successfully staked and filed with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Nevada, an additional 24 claims contiguous to it's existing claims. Including the additional 120 acres staked, the Independence project now encompasses 640 acres of lode and mill-site claims.





"The expansion of the claim package to 640 acres keeps us within the upper limit allowable for an environmental permit application, while allowing us to increase the project footprint," commented Golden Independence CEO Tim Henneberry. "Management continues to focus on an updated resources estimate in H1/2021, to be immediately followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment in H2/2021 and a mine development application. Our project location within the Nevada Gold Mines' (Barrick/Newmont JV) Plan of Operations combined with our 640 acre project footprint should facilitate a permitting turn-around time within the guidelines of the Battle Mountain BLM office," he continued. "Our reverse circulation drilling program is progressing with samples from the first six holes submitted to ALS Minerals prep lab in Elko," he concluded.

Corporate Update

On November 6, 2020, The Company granted stock options ("Options") to a consultant to purchase an aggregate of up to 60,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares') for a period of three years with an exercise price per Common Share of .60.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada. Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture owned 61.5% by Barrick Gold Corporation and 38.5% by Newmont Corporation.

