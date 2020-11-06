Anzeige
WKN: A2P5PW ISIN: CA68622A2011 Ticker-Symbol: 2K6A 
Tradegate
06.11.20
21:58 Uhr
0,484 Euro
+0,072
+17,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4490,48222:29
0,4520,48422:00
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.