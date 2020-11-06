Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 6 novembre/November 2020) - Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. has announced a name and symbol change to Clean Power Capital Corp. (MOVE).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on November 10, 2020.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on November 9, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Clean Power Capital Corp. (MOVE)

Les actions commenceront à se négocier sous le nouveau nom et symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 10 novembre 2020.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 9 novembre 2020. Les concessionnaires sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 10 novembre/November 2020 New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole : MOVE Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: SOW New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 18452D106 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA18452D1069 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 68622A201/CA68622A2011

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com